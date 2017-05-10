In 1967, open house scheduled for Hoquiam Manor

The air ministry said tonight that the first American Eagle squadron, escorting Hurricane bombers , today shot down five German Focke-Wulf 190 planes, with Squadron Leader C.G. Peterson of Salmon, Idaho, downing two enemy craft. The other planes were shot down by Pilot Officers Michael George H. McPharlin of Chicago; Robert Sprague of Aberdeen, Wash., who worked for Consolidated Aircraft Corp. at San Diego and Ocoen Wallum of North Dakota.

