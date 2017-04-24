In 1942, wind squall smashes shed at ...

In 1942, wind squall smashes shed at GH Shipbuilding Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Daily World

Grays Harbor Junior College faces sharp curtailment of its activities next year if it is to survive the enrollment decreases resulting from the war, trustees of the institution told Aberdeen school board members last night. Much of the success of the college will depend on the navy training program now in progress, Dean Tidball said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar 31 Hoquiambi 7
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Mar '17 Disappointed 388
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC