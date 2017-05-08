In 1942, U.S. Army has difficulty fin...

In 1942, U.S. Army has difficulty finding uniform to fit Backholm

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Daily World

Grays Harbor industries have salvaged nearly 300 tons of scrap metal for immediate use in war production, according to the first monthly report issued today by the Grays Harbor Industrial salvage committee. The nation's first rationing of food by stamps will start May 5, the office of price administration announced today with the first stamp good for one pound of sugar during the period May 5 to May 16. In an order setting forth details of the sugar rationing system, OPA disclosed that allotments to restaurants, hotels and the like would be cut 50 percent under the amount used last year, while bakers, confectioners, beverage bottlers and ice cream and dairy product producers would be limited to 70 percent of past use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) May 1 Why 389
Want sex abdn female 18-30 Apr 28 Declan 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar '17 Hoquiambi 7
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SdZee3 2
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC