In 1942, St. Andrewa s celebrates its...

In 1942, St. Andrewa s celebrates its 50-year anniversary

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Daily World

Twelve workers are now employed at Barmon crab cannery on F street in Aberdeen with 15 cases of crabs being turned out daily, Harold Barmon, owner and operator, said today. "We can double or even triple our output if we get more girls to pick the crabs," he said.

