In 1942, Quigg, Hulbert and Stewart i...

In 1942, Quigg, Hulbert and Stewart incorporate Aberdeen Ship Construction Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Daily World

Organized to "build any kind of vessel the government needs," the Aberdeen Ship Construction company was incorporated yesterday at Olympia by three young Aberdeen men, James T. Quigg, Fred H. Hulbert Jr. and James M. Stewart. The firm was incorporated for $110.000 and was the third organized here to build vessels for the nations' war effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to suck (Aug '15) Mar 31 Hoquiambi 7
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Mar 17 Disappointed 388
News The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec... Mar '17 Texxy 1
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Mar '17 Sexy22 3
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC