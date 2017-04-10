In 1942, Quigg, Hulbert and Stewart incorporate Aberdeen Ship Construction Co.
Organized to "build any kind of vessel the government needs," the Aberdeen Ship Construction company was incorporated yesterday at Olympia by three young Aberdeen men, James T. Quigg, Fred H. Hulbert Jr. and James M. Stewart. The firm was incorporated for $110.000 and was the third organized here to build vessels for the nations' war effort.
