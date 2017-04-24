In 1942, Aberdeen mill worker wants t...

In 1942, Aberdeen mill worker wants to send gift to der fuehrer

While stormy seas have kept most of the Westport salmon trolling fleet at their moorings the past week, Grays Harbor crab fishermen are enjoying one of their best springs in years, Westport buyers reported today. Price for ocean run crabs is $1.75 a dozen, one of the highest in many years.

