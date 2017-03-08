Snow possible for Seattle's Monday co...

Snow possible for Seattle's Monday commute

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Seattle could get yet another dose of wintry weather Monday, with the chance of snow right around the morning commute. Sunday afternoon forecasts from the National Weather Service predicted anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow in the lowlands of Western Washington Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Thu Sexy22 3
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Feb 25 gipsy 388
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16) Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC