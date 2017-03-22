Rare 1940s Japanese glass floats donated to Westport Maritime Museum
Aberdeen resident Yvonne "Vonnie" Thorpe recently donated a substantial part of her float collection to the Westport South Beach Historical Society, which will put them on permanent display at the museum. The floats display will be officially catalogued as the Herbert T. Fry Family collection in her father's memory.
Read more at The Olympian.
