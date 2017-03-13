Port of Grays Harbor a hub for recall...

Port of Grays Harbor a hub for recalled Volkswagens

If you see a surprising number of trucks hauling loads of Volkswagen diesel cars traveling through the East County area and Aberdeen, it's because Port of Grays Harbor facilities are being used to collect the cars and prepare them for their eventual return to the market after problems are fixed. The recall came after it was discovered Volkswagen had doctored their vehicles to provide U.S. diagnostics equipment with a false emissions level that fit with U.S. standards, even though the cars' emissions were truly not.

