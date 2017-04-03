In 1992, Hoquiama s Ethnic Heritage Festival was a grand success
If Aberdeen hometowners follow the advise of the city's defense council, this weekend will see the greatest attic and basement cleaning spree in Harbor history. The council advised cleaning out the trash and debris today in preparation for the inspection of home defenses which the city's 1,000 air raid wardens will conduct next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Hoquiambi
|7
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Mar 17
|Disappointed
|388
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC