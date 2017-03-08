In 1992, GH College will offer seminar on JFK assassination

In 1992, GH College will offer semina...

For many years, Robert E. Taggart, Aberdeen police judge and head of the city's identification bureau, has been preaching the gospel that everybody ought to be fingerprinted. Now the bureau looks as though everybody had been converted at once.

