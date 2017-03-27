In 1992, Fitterer says sunken South J...

In 1992, Fitterer says sunken South Jetty is a a death trapa

Saturday Mar 11

After taking a back seat to soupfin fishermen for more than a year, Grays Harbor salmon trollers came into their own this week with Westport buyers reporting catches up to 1,000 pounds for a single day's fishing. Four tons of salmon were delivered yesterday to the Ed Kaakinen Fish company at Westport.

Aberdeen, WA

