In 1992, Fitterer says sunken South Jetty is a a death trapa
After taking a back seat to soupfin fishermen for more than a year, Grays Harbor salmon trollers came into their own this week with Westport buyers reporting catches up to 1,000 pounds for a single day's fishing. Four tons of salmon were delivered yesterday to the Ed Kaakinen Fish company at Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Mar 17
|Disappointed
|388
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Sexy22
|3
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC