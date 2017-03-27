Da Allesandro pleads guilty in 2003 death of Olympia man David George
Felix D'Allesandro, who was convicted in 2004 in connection with the death of David George but saw the conviction overturned, will likely spend another decade in prison. D'Allesandro, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder.
