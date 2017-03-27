a Jew down the pricea : Grays Harbor ...

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Olympian

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Randy Ross has apologized for asking a volunteer book seller to "Jew down the price" at an antique show. The Daily World in Aberdeen reports that Ross made the comment in February during the Ocean Shores Renewed Antique Show when his wife was buying a book from the Friends of the Ocean Shores Library book sale.

