Watch a Young Kurt Cobain Play With Plasma Globes at Radio Shack
Yesterday, on what would've been Kurt Cobain's 50th birthday , video archivist Mike Ziegler published a previously unreleased video of the Nirvana frontman playing with three plasma globes at a Radio Shack in Aberdeen, WA during what appears to be some sort of photo or video shoot. According to Ziegler, the clip was filmed on January 24th, 1988, the day after Nirvana-then known as Ted Ed Fred-recorded their first demo in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|gipsy
|388
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC