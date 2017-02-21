Watch a Young Kurt Cobain Play With Plasma Globes at Radio Shack

Yesterday, on what would've been Kurt Cobain's 50th birthday , video archivist Mike Ziegler published a previously unreleased video of the Nirvana frontman playing with three plasma globes at a Radio Shack in Aberdeen, WA during what appears to be some sort of photo or video shoot. According to Ziegler, the clip was filmed on January 24th, 1988, the day after Nirvana-then known as Ted Ed Fred-recorded their first demo in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.