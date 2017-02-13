In 1992, grant will provide funds for summer workshop at 7th Street Theatre
A unique tribute to General MacArthur for his valiant stand in the Philippines was being prepared today in Aberdeen - a huge bed of MacArthur rose plants in Benn park. Yet Albert and Bruno Henke, Aberdeen youths, are both serving in the United States army, the former in the air corps and the latter in the infantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC