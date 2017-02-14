In 1992, Fandriches bring piano company to Port of GH

A "city" of clay, toothpicks, sponges and paint depicts the bustling mill town of Aberdeen as it looked in 1887 in a model constructed by two junior high girls, Beverley Keegan and Loreen Sanders. For blueprints, the two girls studied history of Grays Harbor and consulted with J.H. Fuller, city treasurer, pioneer resident of the city.

