In 1992, Dr. McGregor has returned to the Harbor
A father and his son were among registrants at Pacific Beach over the weekend. Ted Fowler, 41, and a veteran of the World War, signed the draft rolls accompanied by his son, Carl Fowler, 20. The elder Fowler enlisted in 1918 when he was only 17 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC