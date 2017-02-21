In 1992, Dr. McGregor has returned to...

In 1992, Dr. McGregor has returned to the Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Daily World

A father and his son were among registrants at Pacific Beach over the weekend. Ted Fowler, 41, and a veteran of the World War, signed the draft rolls accompanied by his son, Carl Fowler, 20. The elder Fowler enlisted in 1918 when he was only 17 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Nov '16 Lilspidy 2
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 Lilspidy 387
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16) Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC