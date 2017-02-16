In 1992, Carey new president of All Veteransa Honor Guard of GH

Fire of undetermined origin last night and early this morning reduced to a charred hulk the coastwise steam schooner, Alwill, tied up at the Hart mill dock in Raymond since December 3. Chief George Larson of Raymond's fire department said the conflagration started somewhere in the engine room hold, swept up to the midship section and completely wrecked the engine room, staterooms, control room, galley, crew's quarters and boat deck. The big diesel engine was reduced to a charred wreck.

