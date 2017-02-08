In 1967, Judge Manley marries couples...

In 1967, Judge Manley marries couples in his Becker Building penthouse

Wednesday Feb 1

High in the ranks of Grays Harbor's army and navy mothers is Mrs. Ruby McDougall, who lives about 14 miles up the Wishkah valley. She had three sons in World War I and today has five grandsons in the service.

