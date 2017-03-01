In 1942, GH beaches go through a real blackouta
Extra-curricular activities undertaken recently in Ocosta high school reflect the war efforts of students, Superintendent Paul Hitchcock said today. The woodworking class, composed of ninth grade boys under supervision of R.B. Seeley, has completed sets of regulation splints to be used in Red Cross first aid classes and emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|gipsy
|388
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC