In 1942, GH beaches go through a real blackouta

Extra-curricular activities undertaken recently in Ocosta high school reflect the war efforts of students, Superintendent Paul Hitchcock said today. The woodworking class, composed of ninth grade boys under supervision of R.B. Seeley, has completed sets of regulation splints to be used in Red Cross first aid classes and emergencies.

