Woman escapes with pets before her home is destroyed by fire

The blaze was reported at 11:04 p.m. by a neighbor who spotted smoke and flames from the home in the 200 block of Newman Middle Branch Road, according to KBKW. The woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen for evaluation of possible injuries sustained while exiting the home or prior to the fire, according to a story posted by KXRO.

