Suspicious activity report in Hoquiam...

Suspicious activity report in Hoquiam leads to arrest in Tumwater burglary

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Olympian

A City of Hoquiam public works crew member thought he'd come across a man and woman illegally dumping trash in an old gravel pit off the side of Beacon Hill Drive Dec. 27. However, Hoquiam Police found the woman "bashing on a large drop-safe with a tire iron," a man with outstanding warrants hiding in the brush nearby, and the solution to a burglary that happened earlier in the day in Tumwater. The worker could hear "someone banging on something" when he made the call to police.

