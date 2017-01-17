Suspicious activity report in Hoquiam leads to arrest in Tumwater burglary

A City of Hoquiam public works crew member thought he'd come across a man and woman illegally dumping trash in an old gravel pit off the side of Beacon Hill Drive Dec. 27. However, Hoquiam Police found the woman "bashing on a large drop-safe with a tire iron," a man with outstanding warrants hiding in the brush nearby, and the solution to a burglary that happened earlier in the day in Tumwater. The worker could hear "someone banging on something" when he made the call to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.