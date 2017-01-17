Suspicious activity report in Hoquiam leads to arrest in Tumwater burglary
A City of Hoquiam public works crew member thought he'd come across a man and woman illegally dumping trash in an old gravel pit off the side of Beacon Hill Drive Dec. 27. However, Hoquiam Police found the woman "bashing on a large drop-safe with a tire iron," a man with outstanding warrants hiding in the brush nearby, and the solution to a burglary that happened earlier in the day in Tumwater. The worker could hear "someone banging on something" when he made the call to police.
