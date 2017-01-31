In 1992, Cosi has new park on site of former Cohassett Riding School

Two Hoquiam firemen late Saturday night risked their lives in a blaze which caused approximately $10,000 damage to the Marcuson apartments, 525 Emerson Avenue, Fire Chief William E. Crawford said today. Captain Glenn Haney and Jim Douglas, driver of the chemical engine, plunged into the burning building on word that the proprietor, John Marcuson, was trapped inside.

