In 1992, a It was a dream come truea says Bruener of football season
Identical twin daughters were born at Aberdeen General hospital this weekend but the little girls won't celebrate the same birthday. The stork made two trips, arriving the first time at 11:35 o'clock Sunday night and the second time at 12:10 o'clock this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta...
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|CaidenCat
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC