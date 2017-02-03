In 1942, Ocosta basketball players aw...

In 1942, Ocosta basketball players await opening ceremony of new gymnasium

The first air raid evacuation drill in the Aberdeen schools will be conducted tomorrow afternoon throughout the system, Edward F. Bloom, superintendent, announced today. Students will be released shortly before 3 o'clock.

