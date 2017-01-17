In 1942, Aberdeen air raid siren heard all the way in Central Park
A service men's canteen that has been so successful the soldiers themselves have voluntarily dug in their pockets to help finance it - that's the record of the project maintained in Pacific Beach by the 4-H Girls club. The canteen, located in the Cooper restaurant building, started late in December and has been expanding ever since.
