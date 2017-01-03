Elma man wins 2016 Polson Museum Red ...

Elma man wins 2016 Polson Museum Red Car Raffle

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Daily World

The winner of Polson Museum's 11th annual Red Car Raffle was announced Saturday. Hoquiam Central Elementary School students Hannia Alejandre and Aiden Butcher drew the winner, Richard Vickery of Elma, who took home this 2016 Colorado red Jeep Renegade 4x4.

