Area legislators talk 2017 session at...

Area legislators talk 2017 session at Greater Grays Harbor legislative sendoff

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Daily World

Former 24th District representative Lynn Kessler was in office for 18 years and dealt with some difficult budget negotiations, but the upcoming 2017 legislative session will be unlike any she experienced, she told lawmakers gathered Thursday for the annual Greater Grays Harbor Inc. legislative sendoff luncheon. "These men are going into an unprecedented, difficult session," she said as she took the podium to serve as moderator for the panel that included the six legislators from the 19th and 24th districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Mon Polebender2 3
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Nov '16 Lilspidy 2
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 Lilspidy 387
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Grays Harbor County was issued at January 17 at 1:46PM PST

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC