Area legislators talk 2017 session at Greater Grays Harbor legislative sendoff
Former 24th District representative Lynn Kessler was in office for 18 years and dealt with some difficult budget negotiations, but the upcoming 2017 legislative session will be unlike any she experienced, she told lawmakers gathered Thursday for the annual Greater Grays Harbor Inc. legislative sendoff luncheon. "These men are going into an unprecedented, difficult session," she said as she took the podium to serve as moderator for the panel that included the six legislators from the 19th and 24th districts.
