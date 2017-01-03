web1_FeaturePicQuinaultOliProtest
The top story on Grays Harbor for 2016, as voted on by employees at The Daily World , was the ongoing debate over whether to locate a crude oil shipping terminal on Port of Grays Harbor land in Hoquiam. It was a top 10 story last year and at the rate the environmental review process is going, it's likely to be in the top 10 for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov '16
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta...
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|CaidenCat
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC