web1_FeaturePicQuinaultOliProtest

web1_FeaturePicQuinaultOliProtest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily World

The top story on Grays Harbor for 2016, as voted on by employees at The Daily World , was the ongoing debate over whether to locate a crude oil shipping terminal on Port of Grays Harbor land in Hoquiam. It was a top 10 story last year and at the rate the environmental review process is going, it's likely to be in the top 10 for years to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Nov '16 Lilspidy 2
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 Lilspidy 387
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Jul '16 CaidenCat 6
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC