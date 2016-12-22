Pacific Financial Corporation Raises Annual Cash Dividend by 5% to $0.23 Per Share
Pacific Financial Corporation , the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share to holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 9, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2016.
