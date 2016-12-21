In 1991, Tolomei resigns after 24 years on City Council

Aberdeen escaped practically unscathed today from a second 13-foot plus tide, with inundations confined to minor flooding of South Aberdeen streets, but Eastern Grays Harbor had several roads flooded from continued downpours. Mail service to Aberdeen was delayed this morning when several tons of dirt cascaded off a bluff at Fuller's station, three and a half miles west of Elma, blocking the railroad tracks.

