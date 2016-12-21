In 1991, Tolomei resigns after 24 yea...

In 1991, Tolomei resigns after 24 years on City Council

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily World

Aberdeen escaped practically unscathed today from a second 13-foot plus tide, with inundations confined to minor flooding of South Aberdeen streets, but Eastern Grays Harbor had several roads flooded from continued downpours. Mail service to Aberdeen was delayed this morning when several tons of dirt cascaded off a bluff at Fuller's station, three and a half miles west of Elma, blocking the railroad tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov 25 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Nov '16 Lilspidy 2
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 Lilspidy 387
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Jul '16 CaidenCat 6
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Grays Harbor County was issued at December 25 at 3:12AM PST

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC