In 1991, Mayr Bros. announce plans for new sawmill

The U.S.S. Amber, navy patrol vessel which was formerly the private yacht of Actor John Barrymore, will spend three days at Aberdeen recruiting men for the Naval Reserve M-2 classification, it was announced today by the commanding officer of the 13th naval district in Seattle. The M-2 class provides for appointment of experienced en to duties in the coastal defense force depending on their abilities and experience.

