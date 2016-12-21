In 1991, a suspicous firea claims life of John Edward Lemieux Sr.
An extensive well-supervised recreational program for Aberdeen children is the best means of combatting this city's juvenile delinquency problem was recommended yesterday by speakers of a panel discussion staged before Aberdeen Kiwanis club. "In this day children are confronted with many temptations that never confront adults," said Miss Bess Dawes, county juvenile officer, "yet we expect them to have the stability and emotional balance to overcome them.
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov 25
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta...
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|CaidenCat
|6
