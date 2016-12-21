In 1941, Huhta denies rumors that hea...

In 1941, Huhta denies rumors that hea s going to UW

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daily World

Emphatically denying he has signed any contract or even been approached, Elmer Huhta, Hoquiam high school football and basketball mentor, today said he was as much in the dark about Jimmy Phelan's successor at the University of Washington as the next fellow. "You can say for me that outside of what I've read in the papers, I don't know a thing about the coaching change at the university," the veteran mentor told The World today.

