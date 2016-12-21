In 1941, Huhta denies rumors that hea s going to UW
Emphatically denying he has signed any contract or even been approached, Elmer Huhta, Hoquiam high school football and basketball mentor, today said he was as much in the dark about Jimmy Phelan's successor at the University of Washington as the next fellow. "You can say for me that outside of what I've read in the papers, I don't know a thing about the coaching change at the university," the veteran mentor told The World today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o...
|Nov 25
|SdZee3
|2
|Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|9
|Are there any girls on here (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|2
|aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|Lilspidy
|387
|Massage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|fred
|7
|PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta...
|Aug '16
|enesabdulkadiroglu
|1
|I want to suck (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|CaidenCat
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC