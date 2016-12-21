Grays Harbor crash sends 2 to hospital

Grays Harbor crash sends 2 to hospital

Wednesday Dec 28

Two women were injured Tuesday and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital after one vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. About 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman was stopped on northbound state Route 105, near Aberdeen, waiting for southbound traffic to clear so she could make a left turn.

Aberdeen, WA

