Aberdeen mayor and council members ta...

Aberdeen mayor and council members talk about 2017 budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Daily World

The Aberdeen City Council is expected to approve a spending plan for 2017 during its meeting tonight. State law requires cities to adopt their 2017 budgets before the end of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need ghost stories from Grays Harbor people o... Nov '16 SdZee3 2
News Holy DUI, Batman! Caped crusader(s) causing mis... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 9
Are there any girls on here (Mar '16) Nov '16 Lilspidy 2
aberdeen is a very dangerous place to live and ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 Lilspidy 387
Massage (Apr '08) Sep '16 fred 7
News PRIMARY 2016: About the job - 24th District Sta... Aug '16 enesabdulkadiroglu 1
I want to suck (Aug '15) Jul '16 CaidenCat 6
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Aberdeen, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC