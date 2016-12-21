Skull found off Washington coast is 2...

Skull found off Washington coast is 2,300 years old

Wednesday Nov 30

A human skull that was found in a crab pot off the Washington coast is about 2,300 years old and could be released to a Native American tribe. The Daily World in Aberdeen reports that the skull was discovered by fishermen in February 2014 about 3 miles offshore near Westport and was turned over to the FBI.

