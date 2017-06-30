Wheat Growers Senior Vice President of Grain Roger Krueger Announces Retirement
July 6, 2017 - Aberdeen, SD - Wheat Growers , a grain and agronomy cooperative based in Aberdeen, S.D., has announced the upcoming retirement of Roger Krueger , Senior Vice President Grain. Roger is a member of the Wheat Growers leadership team, having joined the cooperative in 1999 as Director of Grain Marketing.
