Wheat Growers Appoints Todd Linbo as Innovation Center General Manager
June 26, 2017 - Aberdeen, SD - Wheat Growers has hired Todd Linbo as General Manager of the Wheat Growers Innovation Center. Linbo joins Wheat Growers from the John Deere Ag Division, Des Moines, Iowa, where he most recently was responsible for supply chain management and support of the John Deere application equipment product line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend fun
|Jun 4
|Mjake
|1
|Seeking my other half
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at???? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC