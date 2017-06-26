Wheat Growers Appoints Todd Linbo as ...

Wheat Growers Appoints Todd Linbo as Innovation Center General Manager

June 26, 2017 - Aberdeen, SD - Wheat Growers has hired Todd Linbo as General Manager of the Wheat Growers Innovation Center. Linbo joins Wheat Growers from the John Deere Ag Division, Des Moines, Iowa, where he most recently was responsible for supply chain management and support of the John Deere application equipment product line.

