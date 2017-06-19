South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks loaning life jackets to water-goers for free
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants to remind everyone hitting the lakes and rivers this summer to take advantage of the Life Jacket Loaner Program. GFP will be loaning life jackets for up to two weeks at a time to anyone that needs one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
