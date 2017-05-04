South Dakota City Begins Big Soybean ...

South Dakota City Begins Big Soybean Plant Project

Thursday May 4 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A northeastern South Dakota city is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region's beans. The Aberdeen News reports that the city of Aberdeen held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Ag Processing Inc. plant.

