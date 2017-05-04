South Dakota City Begins Big Soybean Plant Project
A northeastern South Dakota city is building a soybean processing plant expected to handle 20 percent of the region's beans. The Aberdeen News reports that the city of Aberdeen held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Ag Processing Inc. plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking my other half
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at???? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC