Panic Button Invented To Make College Students Safer

Monday May 1

Experts say one in ten college students will experience sexual assault and many are at higher risk in their first few months at school. So, what happens when a student is in danger of any kind, but they can't call friends, family or even the police for help? The Tiny Knight is a mobile panic button that uses GPS and cellular technology to reach out for help when you need it most.

