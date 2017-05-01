Panic Button Invented To Make College Students Safer
Experts say one in ten college students will experience sexual assault and many are at higher risk in their first few months at school. So, what happens when a student is in danger of any kind, but they can't call friends, family or even the police for help? The Tiny Knight is a mobile panic button that uses GPS and cellular technology to reach out for help when you need it most.
