Aberdeen Convention Center Purchased By Hotel

The Aberdeen Convention Center will be changing owners after an agreement was reached between two South Dakota-based management companies. Sioux Falls-based Regency Midwest Ventures will purchase the property from Aberdeen-based LaMont Companies.

