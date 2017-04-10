Clothing Company To Close Four South Dakotaa

Clothing Company To Close Four South ...

16 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Four rue21 stores in South Dakota will be closing. On its website, the company confirms it is closing stores across the country , calling it a "difficult but necessary decision."

