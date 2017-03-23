Wheat Growers CEO Dale Locken Announces Retirement Plans
MARCH 20, 2017 - Aberdeen, SD - Chief Executive Officer Dale Locken today announced that he plans to retire from Wheat Growers . Locken has served almost 15 years as CEO of Wheat Growers - one of the largest farmer-owned cooperatives in the country.
