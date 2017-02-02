Senate Repeals IM 22, Plans To Introduce Different Ethics-Related Bills
That means an ethics commission, new campaign funding rules and restrictions on lobbyists gifts to lawmakers will not go into effect. Following the approval of House Bill 1069, which is the bill that repeals IM 22, a group against this broke out into a chant saying "respect our vote."
