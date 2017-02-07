Response program aids laid-off employees in Aberdeen
The South Dakota Department of Labor has launched a program to help laid-off employees of a fiberglass supplier in Aberdeen. Dan Thielsen, manager of the department's office in Aberdeen, organized the program after receiving notice of the company's imminent layoffs last week, the Aberdeen American News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at???? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Michael Miers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC