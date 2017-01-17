Snow, ice to threaten midwestern US b...

Snow, ice to threaten midwestern US before eyeing Northeast

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: AccuWeather.com

A new round of snow and an icy mix will spread across the midwestern United States early next week before setting its sights on the Northeast. A piece of the storm that threatens California with excessive flooding this weekend will eject into the Plains on Monday.

Aberdeen, SD

