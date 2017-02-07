Police Looking For Man Who Made Threats Ona

Police Looking For Man Who Made Threa...

Aberdeen police want you to be on the lookout for Jeffrey Christensen. The 40-year-old allegedly posted threats on social media he had a gun and was going on a killing spree.

